Rhea Ripley should retire 48-year-old WWE legend at Money in the Bank this year

Rhea Ripley was not featured on the Money in the Bank poster WWE dropped a couple of weeks ago. That being said, fans can always let their speculations run rampant in the lead-up to the Premium Live Event. This year’s gimmick-themed event goes down at the Scotiabank Arena in Canada on July 6.

Fans are anticipating a 48-year-old legend to work at the upcoming Premium Live Event in her home country of Canada. Trish Stratus recently chatted with Gorilla Position. The WWE Hall of Famer teased a potential retirement match at Money in the Bank.

"I mean it is coming up, Toronto is coming up. I mean, hey, could I become an eight-time champion? It’s another thing to put on — I don’t know. Maybe. Do I have an unfinished story with Zoey (Stark)? I sure do. So there’s a lot of things."

The former multi-time WWE Women’s Champion also spoke on the possibility of battling it out with Rhea Ripley before calling it quits.

"There’s a lot of talent that I look at too that I’m like, I would love to get in the ring with, let’s say, Rhea Ripley for example…So people, when they meet me, they’re like, ‘Oh my God, you’re so small.’ This is part of my thing, right? I’m just little Trish Stratus but you know, when we saw that match with Raquel (Rodriguez), that’s what I love. I love playing up to that, right? I love playing against the big wrestler and that’s kind of fun for me. So that’s something me and Jazz had, me and Victoria had and so I think me and Rhea Ripley could be a very interesting story."

Assuming Mami drops her Women’s World Championship to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania, she could kick off an angle with Trish Stratus after Backlash. Ideally, Trish’s retirement match would feature Zoey Stark due to their previous history as mentor and protégé, but (realistically) Trish versus Rhea would sell more tickets.

Trish Stratus wants to see Becky Lynch beat Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40

Becky Lynch versus Rhea Ripley was made official at Elimination Chamber: Perth. The Man won the 2024 Women’s Elimination Chamber match to earn a title shot. Mami, on the other hand, successfully defended the Women’s World Championship against Nia Jax.

Lynch has claimed she will put en and to Ripley’s title reign at WrestleMania XL. The two women have gone back and forth on the mic during the last several weeks. It seems Lynch’s former tag team partner and rival Trish Stratus wants to see The Man beat The Eradicator as well.

Speaking to Gorilla Position, Trish explained why Lynch needed to win the high-stakes match-up at WrestleMania 40.

"I think Becky needs the win, I think she needs it for her, she needs to prove it to herself. She's a workhorse, believe me, because I was alongside her for half a year last year, she just goes. Then you see she became 'NXT' Champion and worked with 'NXT' talent and did great things with them and for them. She worked with the older ladies, the younger ladies, and still comes out on top, she's amazing."

