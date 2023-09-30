Rhea Ripley to return at No Mercy and attack 28-year-old star? Exploring the possibility

Rhea Ripley has been absent from WWE television following a vicious assault by Nia Jax on the September 11, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW. Currently, there is uncertainty surrounding Ripley's status for Fastlane 2023. However, fans might see her return at NXT No Mercy 2023, possibly to intervene during the match between Dominik Mysterio and Trick Williams and targeting the Special Guest Referee of the following bout, Dragon Lee.

For those who may not be aware, Dirty Dom is set to defend his NXT North American Title against Trick Williams after Williams emerged victorious in a fatal four-way match on a recent edition of NXT. Additionally, it was announced that, despite not winning the fatal four-way, Dragon Lee would serve as the Special Guest Referee for this title match.

Meanwhile, considering the history between Dominik and Lee, it is highly likely that Dirty Dominik could face the possibility of losing his title. However, amid this, Rhea Ripley could make her comeback to ensure that The Judgment Day member and her on-screen partner do not suffer a loss. Rather than targeting Trick Williams, who is competing, Ripley might choose to attack Dragon Lee to mark her interference and help Dirty Dom capitalize on her mischief.

Ripley has previously made her presence felt during Dominik's title defenses, assisting Dirty Dominik in retaining his championship. It remains to be seen whether a similar scenario will unfold at NXT No Mercy or if Ripley has other plans in mind.

Is Rhea Ripley's next title defense already planned?

Nia Jax's immediate attack on Rhea Ripley upon her WWE comeback appears to be a clear indicator of a future clash between these two formidable competitors. Furthermore, considering that Jax played a role in Ripley's absence from television, it suggests that The Eradicator will seek vengeance against The Irresistible Force upon her return, as she also teased the same through her recent Twitter post.

The next Premium Live Event on the company's calendar is Fastlane 2023, scheduled for Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. With the event being just days away, it seems highly unlikely that Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship at Fastlane.

Instead, Crown Jewel 2023, slated for Saturday, November 4, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, could serve as the ideal setting for their anticipated match. A showdown between Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax promises to be intriguing, especially considering Jax's recent return to the company.

If not Nia Jax, it would be fascinating to see who might step up to challenge and potentially dethrone Mami in the near future as she continues to dominate the Women's division.

