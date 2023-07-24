Rhea Ripley's real-life best friend to attack Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are arguably the most popular act on WWE RAW these days. The duo loves to cause problems for each other's opponents. With that said, their antics might come back to haunt him this week on the red brand.

It is possible that The Judgment Day star could get taken out by Rhea Ripley's real-life best friend, Raquel Rodriguez. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion might return on RAW this week to reignite her feud with Mami by assaulting her Dom Dom.

For those unaware, Raquel Rodriguez was assaulted by her real-life best friend last week on RAW. The injury angle led to Raquel and Liv Morgan dropping their women's tag team titles to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

The powerhouse could return from her storyline injury this week to attack Ripley. WWE could book an angle where Dominik gets taken out instead of his Mami, causing her to accept Raquel's challenge for the WWE Women's World Championship at SummerSlam.

If that happens, it won't be the first time for Dominik Mysterio, and it surely won't be the last. The NXT North American Champion was taken out by his Mami's former rival Beth Phoenix during The Judgment Day's rivalry with Edge.

Dom also tried to get into Charlotte Flair's head only to be embarrassed by The Queen in the buildup to her SmackDown Women's Championship defense against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio had a busy last week

Mami and her Dom Dom had a hectic last week. The duo worked RAW on Monday, NXT on Tuesday, and SmackDown on Friday. During their busy schedule, Dominik Mysterio made history by becoming part of the main event matches on all three shows.

kelsey @itsmekelsey_x



#SmackDown Dominik Mysterio is the first person in history to be in the main event of Raw, NXT, and SmackDown in the same week. pic.twitter.com/hYM5KwqDeg " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/hYM5KwqDeg" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/hYM5KwqDeg

Dom and Damian Priest lost to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a tag team main event on RAW. Then on Tuesday, he defeated Wes Lee for the North American Championship in the main event of NXT. On Friday, Dominik had his first successful title defense against Butch of The Brawling Brutes in the final match of the night.

It remains to be seen what Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley will do on WWE RAW this week.

