Rhea Ripley's real-life best friend to win the Elimination Chamber and face her at WrestleMania? Exploring the chances

Rhea Ripley is currently the Women’s World Champion, but her rivals are lining up. She already has Nia Jax scheduled for a title match at the Elimination Chamber, and if she retains, another match awaits her at WrestleMania 40.

The winner of the Women’s Elimination Chamber match will face Rhea Ripley at The Show of Shows if Ripley retains against Nia Jax. Prior to WWE RAW, the women announced for the match were Naomi, Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Tiffany Stratton. The latest episode of the red show decided the final superstar for the match.

WWE RAW hosted a Qualifier Battle Royal for the final spot, and in total, 19 superstars entered the ring. Among them was a returning Raquel Rodriguez. She withstood the united forces of Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark to secure her victory. If Rodriguez wins Elimination Chamber as well, fans will witness the real-life best friends face off at The Show of Shows.

Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley have been friends since their NXT days. Even though they’ve had their fair share of intense moments in WWE as rivals, their real-life friendship remains strong! Her last match in WWE was a house show on December 3, 2023, which she lost to Nia Jax. Following that, she took a hiatus from WWE owing to a medical condition.

Rhea Ripley shares her thoughts about competing at Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber is scheduled in Perth, Australia. Since The Eradicator is from Australia, it’s a precious moment to be able to represent the Women’s World Championship in front of the crowd in her home country.

Rhea Ripley opened up about it when she spoke with Fox News.

"It makes me extremely proud. It’s very hard to get people to notice us because we are so far away from all the places that get noticed more like USA. So, to be able to make it and come back home and show everyone how much I’ve grown … I’m not a little kid anymore, I’m a women’s world champion. I’m very, very excited."

The results of Elimination Chamber will determine the two superstars who will compete for the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 40, but most speculate that The Eradictor will secure the victory!