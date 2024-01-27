Rhea Ripley to steal 6-time WWE champion's spot in the men's Royal Rumble Match? Exploring potential twist

On Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley has established herself as one of the most dominant superstars. Since beating Charlotte Flair for the title at WrestleMania 39, Ripley has defended her belt against every superstar who has challenged her.

Naturally, the number of title defences mixed with her dominance inside the ring has already made many believe the Aussie is one of the greatest superstars of all time. However, at the upcoming Royal Rumble, Rhea Ripley can further solidify this claim by doing what Nia Jax did in 2019.

During the men's Royal Rumble match on January 27, Ripley could steal Damian Priest's spot to teach him a lesson. The Women's World Champion could then borrow a few finishers from her male colleagues and try to dominate the Rumble match in her own way.

If Ripley does this, she will create more tension between herself and Damian Priest. While the angle is speculative, the possibility of WWE booking something like this can't be ruled out given Damian holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, and can cash in on any title he wants at any time.

WWE Star mentions Rhea Ripley would have won the Royal Rumble again this year if she had to compete

In 2023, Rhea Ripley displayed a great performance in the women's Royal Rumble and managed to win the match. This very victory is what helped Ripley secure a title match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39, and the rest is history. Hence, given Ripley won't take part since she is the champion, many wonder who could win.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther was recently asked who could win the women's Royal Rumble match. While the Austrian acknowledged that there are many favorites and the match would be competitive, he also added that Rhea Ripley would have won the match if she competed. Gunther said:

"Well there is a bunch to choose right. I think, Rhea is not gonna be in there otherwise she is the best one so far... I think it's hard to predict with the women's... Because you don't know who is gonna show up. It's very unpredictable. It's really hard to say. I think there is a bunch of favorites, but it hard to pick one." [3:48 onwards]

While Ripley winning the Rumble is not a possibility, many believe Bayley is the one who will have her hands raised at the event. If that happens, it will be interesting to see which champion the Damage CTRL member goes after.

