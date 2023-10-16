Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day to be punished for Dominik Mysterio's recent actions? Exploring the possibility 

The pairing of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio is a successful one, working well across WWE's three brands. Residing on Monday Night RAW, the heel duo have made NXT their second home over the past year. Dirty Dom even won the North American Championship.

His latest victory saw heavy interference from The Judgment Day, as is usually the case in recent times. However, there is a way to combat this, as he continues to misuse his privilege of being able to appear on other shows. Dominik Mysterio was on last week's episode of SmackDown without any other Judgment Day member.

He could be in trouble for showing up unprompted, if WWE reinstates strict brand split rules, which might be the case based on Triple H appointing new general managers. The younger Mysterio might be banned from the blue brand as a result, but that's not all.

Cody Rhodes is set to deliver one more announcement as the guest General Manager of NXT. The American Nightmare was only given the role for one week, but a decision he had made then will be announced this Tuesday. Perhaps this is so he can personally tell Dominik that the rest of The Judgment Day - even Rhea Ripley - is banned from WWE's third brand.

While Cody's decision was made before SmackDown, he may simply have pushed for The Judgment Day to be banned from NXT due to their rivalry on RAW. As a result, Dirty Dom would now have to defend his North American Title on his own.

Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and even JD McDonagh wouldn't be allowed to help him anymore. It could go one of two ways. Either Dominik Mysterio gains some fighting spirit, and slowly turns babyface, or he loses the title, and returns to RAW, under fire and humbled.

Rhea Ripley has her own problems on WWE RAW besides Dominik Mysterio

While Dominik Mysterio's self-inflicted issues on NXT could make for an interesting story, Rhea Ripley has her hands full right now. The Women's World Champion is facing hot competition from three of the toughest female stars on RAW.

Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler all want Mami's title. Fans can expect a hard-hitting Fatal Four-Way Match at Crown Jewel, with the champion possibly retaining. Ripley's reign doesn't look like it will end anytime soon, even if the same can't be said for Dirty Dom.

Will Rhea Ripley dump Dominik Mysterio after he loses his NXT North American Championship? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!