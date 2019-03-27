×
Rock Icon Joan Jett to perform at WrestleMania

Press Release
NEWS
News
24   //    27 Mar 2019, 12:13 IST

March 27, 2019 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett will perform at WrestleMania on Sunday, April 7 in front of a capacity crowd at MetLife Stadium and live on WWE Network around the world. Jett will play her hit song “Bad Reputation” as WWE Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey makes her entrance to the ring and defends her title in the women’s triple threat match vs. WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. 

“The Queen of Rock ‘N Roll, Joan Jett, is a music legend and icon for powerful women everywhere. Her performance at this year’s WrestleMania promises to be both exhilarating and inspiring, and we are honored to watch her join a distinct list of extraordinary performers who have lit up the WWE stage,” said Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WWE Music Group. 

Jett will join the likes of renowned artists such as Motörhead, Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Kid Rock, Diddy, Machine Gun Kelly, Skylar Grey, Travis Barker, and fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Run D.M.C who have performed at WWE’s annual pop-culture extravaganza. 

Joan Jett is a founding member of the Runaways, a rock band that paved the way for female artists to enter the male-dominated arena of rock music. After five albums, Jett would take her career to even greater heights when she launched Joan Jett & the Blackhearts with hits such as “I Love Rock ‘n Roll” and “I Hate Myself for Loving You”. A feminist icon for more than 40 years, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

