Roman Reigns' actions to backfire at WWE SmackDown New Year's Revolution? Potential swerve explored

Roman Reigns needs to be careful how he acts during WWE SmackDown New Year’s Revolution. He’s scheduled to return on that episode of the blue brand, and he’ll most likely have to sit through the triple threat match which will decide his opponent for Royal Rumble 2024.

Nick Aldis booked a triple-threat match between LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton for New Year’s Revolution a couple of weeks ago. The winner will take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble.

If The Tribal Chief decides to interfere in that match, it could backfire massively. Nick Aldis and Reigns have already teased tension between them. Nick Aldis wants Reigns to know he runs the blue brand as General Manager, but The Tribal Chief continues to believe that it’s his show.

If The Bloodline or The Tribal Chief goes against Aldis’ plans and runs interference, instead of resolving any issues for Reigns, it may become worse. The Stamford-based promotion could book a Fatal 4-Way match between LA Knight, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and Roman Reigns.

If it’s a Fatal 4-Way, Knight, Orton, and Styles do not even need to pin Reigns for the victory. Whoever secured the first pinfall or submission will be declared the winner, stripping The Tribal Chief of the championship.

Roman Reigns needs to add former WWE Champion to his list of potential rivals

The Tribal Chief has had to watch his back ever since members of The Bloodline started turning on him. An increasing number of WWE Superstars also want to dethrone him, meaning The Head of the Table has a massive target on his back.

Unfortunately for Reigns, The Rock returned to the squared circle at WWE RAW Day 1. He confronted Jinder Mahal, and before leaving the ring, he hinted at going after Roman Reigns.

If The People’s Champ is trying to dethrone him, it will become quite the task for him to hold on to the title and his title of Head of the Table. On the other hand, Cody Rhodes is also one of the names in the running to potentially dethrone Reigns at WrestleMania 40.