Roman Reigns allegedly refused to drop his title to major WWE star in 2023: Why it was the right decision

Roman Reigns faced some of the most elite superstars on the roster during his record-breaking Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign. However, it was Cody Rhodes who eventually ended Reigns' iconic title reign at WrestleMania XL.

The Tribal Chief's championship reign was initially planned to end at WrestleMania 39 at the hands of The American Nightmare. However, Roman Reigns allegedly refused to drop the title to Cody in 2023.

The Bloodline leader believed that Rhodes winning the title the following year would accentuate his quest for redemption. It indeed proved to be one of the best decisions that changed the landscape of WWE, thus benefiting the Stamford-based company from a storyline's perspective and a business perspective.

There are a variety of reasons why Roman Reigns not dropping the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 39 proved to be the right decision.

Cody Rhodes' revenge story against Roman Reigns got better

Cody Rhodes, who had long struggled to finish his story, finally accomplished it at WrestleMania this year. However, his victory would not have been so significant if he had dethroned Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, just a year after returning to WWE.

Reigns refusing to drop his title to Rhodes in 2023 proved to be the right decision as it glorified The American Nightmare's story. The 38-year-old star had to overcome a lot of obstacles instead of simply capturing the coveted gold just after winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Hence, the two years of buildup made Cody Rhodes' story more prominent and portrayed him as the biggest underdog. Rhodes dethroning The Tribal Chief, when the latter was invincible, made his victory much more paramount, marking it one of the biggest moments in WWE's history.

Jey Uso emerged as a huge singles star

Roman Reigns' championship reign has elevated many superstars and one of them is Jey Uso. Reigns staying as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in 2023 paved the way for The Usos' departure from The Bloodline, which resulted in Jey becoming a huge singles star in WWE.

The Yeet Master rose to the main event scene courtesy of The Tribal Chief. Had Roman Reigns lost to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, it might not have paved the way for the incredible rivalry between Main Event Jey Uso and The Head of the Table that took place last year.

Reigns refusing to drop his title to The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 39 proved to be the right decision, as it provided an opportunity for Jey Uso to become one of the biggest singles superstars in WWE.

The Bloodline Saga unraveled a new layer

One of the most significant things that took place in Roman Reigns' championship run is The Bloodline Saga witnessing a whole new chapter with the arrival of The Rock. With WWE in a red-hot state and Reigns' iconic title reign, it might have prompted The Final Boss to return to the company.

Not only was The Brahma Bull involved in one of the most compelling storylines in WWE, but he also competed at WrestleMania XL alongside The Tribal Chief in an astounding tag team match. Had Roman lost to Cody at WrestleMania 39, fans might not have gotten the opportunity to witness the narratives in The Bloodline.

WWE might have simply gone with The Rock vs. Roman Reigns storyline if the latter dropped his title last year. Hence, Reigns' decision proved to be one of the biggest game changers as it unraveled a new layer in The Bloodline Saga with the involvement of The Great One.

