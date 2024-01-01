Roman Reigns to announce the first inductee into WWE Hall of Fame 2024? Exploring the chances

WWE Hall of Fame 2024 is set to occur a few months away in Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center, and Roman Reigns might just be involved. No announcements have been made yet regarding this year's inductees, but The Tribal Chief could use his first appearance of 2024 to do so.

Roman Reigns is set to appear at SmackDown New Year's Revolution, the first episode of the blue brand this year. It's still unknown if The Tribal Chief would be in action or if he would be involved in the triple threat match between Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight. One thing he could do is announce that his Wiseman, Paul Heyman, is the first inductee of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

On the upcoming SmackDown episode, The Bloodline could open the show, and Roman Reigns will open the show the usual way. Telling fans to acknowledge him, talk about the triple threat match later that night, and his accomplishments in 2023. He would talk about how none would have happened if Paul Heyman wasn't with him, which could catch the Special Counsel off-guard.

Roman could continue that he is happy and grateful for all of Heyman's help throughout the years with his character and wrestling in general. Reigns could also acknowledge Paul's contributions to his family. As a result, he would want Heyman to be acknowledged forever by being part of the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE Hall of Fame 2024 will be in Philadelphia, the home of the notable ECW arena from 1993 to 2001, the promotion where Paul was formerly a CEO and creative force. It would be incredible to see Paul be inducted in a place where his legacy began.

Is Paul Heyman ready to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame?

A couple of the Paul Heyman guys throughout the years

Paul is one of the most notable names in wrestling despite not being an in-ring performer. After managing ECW, he made a name for himself by managing numerous legendary stars like Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Kurt Angle, and more. However, the 58-year-old has much more in store.

Paul previously went on X and stated that while he was honored that people wanted him to be part of the Hall of Fame already, he is still not done creating and participating in Hall of Fame moments. With this, the former ECW CEO would probably not join the iconic class yet.

Who else will be on SmackDown New Year's Revolution aside from Roman Reigns?

Four matches are currently announced for this week's SmackDown. Santos Escobar and Kevin Owens will battle in the finals of the United States tournament to determine who will face Logan Paul at Royal Rumble. Butch and a partner of his choosing will face Pretty Deadly. Also, Iyo Sky vs. Michin for the Women's Championship, and Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight to determine Roman's next challenger.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline will do in their first SmackDown appearance of 2024.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.