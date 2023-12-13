Roman Reigns to announce a major match with Royal Rumble implications on WWE SmackDown? What The Tribal Chief may have in store

The last time Roman Reigns was seen in WWE, he was involved in a singles match against LA Knight at Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. Despite Knight giving him a tough fight, The Tribal Chief succeeded in retaining his championship due to help from his Bloodline.

However, despite the win, the rivalry between Roman Reigns and LA Knight has not ended. In fact, Reigns now has to deal with Randy Orton as well. Naturally, this will create plenty of pressure on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. But there is a way Reigns can get himself out of this situation.

This week, when he appears on SmackDown, Roman Reigns can call for a No. 1 Contenders match between Randy Orton and LA Knight. Regardless of who wins this match, Reigns will be able to eradicate one of his enemies. This would ease pressure on The Tribal Chief and help him in the long run.

While the angle is speculative, the possibility of it happening is high. Also, a match between Randy Orton and LA Knight would be decent to see. In the coming weeks on SmackDown, it will be interesting to see how this entire storyline plays out.

One of Roman Reigns’ greatest rivals wants to face him again

Over the course of his career in WWE, Roman Reigns has encountered multiple opponents. While he has gained the respect of many, Reigns has also made many enemies in the process. Looking at his success, these enemies would strive for an opportunity to face The Head of the Table again.

One such superstar who has expressed his desire to face Reigns is Braun Strowman. During a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Strowman called Reigns his arch-nemesis. The Monster Among Men hoped to get his hands on the champion. He said:

"Never, I'm never finished with Roman Reigns. He is my arch nemesis and the greatest rivalry of my career, and hopefully, one of these days I'll get back in there and 'get these hands' on The Tribal Chief." [From 02:29 to 02:41]

Check out the entire video below:

While Braun Strowman is yet to return to WWE, once he does, it will be interesting to see what storyline the creative books him in. Given his stature and talent inside the ring, fans can expect Strowman to deliver as usual.

