Roman Reigns to assault 37-year-old star on his WWE SmackDown return? Looking at the chances

Roman Reigns has been missing from action in recent weeks due to his restricted schedule. Fans who have been impatiently awaiting The Tribal Chief's return can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the corporation has officially confirmed the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's imminent arrival.

The Bloodline leader is set to make his highly anticipated comeback on SmackDown on December 15th. This long-awaited comeback might have disastrous ramifications for Nick Aldis. Roman Reigns could unleash his fury upon the 37-year-old General Manager during the December 15th show as a form of retribution for signing Randy Orton.

Aldis brought The Viper to the Blue brand on the December 2 edition of SmackDown. This strategic move provided Orton with what he desired the most: retribution. Aldis used The Bloodline as an irresistible lure to attract Orton to the blue brand.

The signing took place at the end of the show. The celebrations were cut short as mayhem erupted in the ring after Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa launched a surprise assault on Orton in a bid to disrupt the contract signing. Against all difficulties, Orton successfully defended himself with the help of LA Knight, repelling the assault.

The series of occurrences may lead to Roman Reigns becoming furious and attacking Aldis. However, it is uncertain whether Reigns will direct his anger towards Aldis, as this is merely speculation. We shall have to wait until December 15, when The Tribal Chief graces us with his presence.

Roman Reigns and Randy Orton reportedly had heat in the past

The rivalry between Randy Orton and Reigns began in the middle of 2014. Their clash occurred at SummerSlam that year, where Roman Reigns emerged victorious. This particular one-on-one confrontation catalyzed Reigns' ascent to the top of WWE.

However, despite putting Reigns over, Orton faced allegations of sabotaging Reigns' advancement throughout their rivalry. A report released during that period suggested that Orton had incurred backstage animosity due to his alleged actions of slowing down the progress of The Tribal Chief.

Plans for a title program between the two wrestlers were derailed due to The Viper's injury ahead of SummerSlam 2022. The stage is now set for another program between the two; let's see who comes out on top.

