Roman Reigns to have a backup plan if he fails on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility 

If Roman Reigns planned on The Bloodline interfering in his match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, his plan might be in jeopardy due to The Rock. On SmackDown's latest episode, The Great One gave a counteroffer to Rhodes' challenge at Elimination Chamber by asking him to compete in a tag team match.

The Hollywood star challenged Rhodes and Rollins to a tag team match against Roman Reigns and himself on Night 1 of WrestleMania. He also added if The American Nightmare and The Visionary manage to win this contest, Cody's against The Tribal Chief on Night 2 will be free of interference from The Bloodline.

While The American Nightmare is yet to accept the challenge, such a deal could be dangerous for Roman Reigns. Hence, at WrestleMania 40, Reigns could have a backup plan if he and The Rock lose on Night 1. While The Bloodline can't interfere if they lose, The Tribal Chief could ask Jacob Fatu and Zilla Fatu for help.

Zilla Fatu and Jacob Fatu are cousins of Roman Reigns, but despite being his relatives, the duo aren't a part of The Bloodline. Another reason why this angle could take place is because since leaving Major League Wrestling, Jacob is expected to be signed to WWE. Zilla, on the other hand, works closely with WWE NXT commentator Booker T.

Wrestling veteran wants to see Cody Rhodes beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

When Roman Reigns beat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, many members of the WWE Universe were left shattered. They believed Rhodes deserved to win and was wrongly robbed. However, given The American Nightmare will face The Tribal Chief again, fans are backing the former AEW star.

One man who wants to see Cody Rhodes beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 is Dutch Mantell. During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell said he would like a ticket for Night 2 because he wants to see Rhodes' crowning moment.

"I would like to get a ticket for that second night because I think that crowd would be electric. I think they would be electric the first night. So I think this is Cody's crowning moment, and I think he will win. The Bloodline disappears, leaves him in the ring, the ring fills up, and everybody is cheering and happy and send'em home that way," said Mantell. [From 16:25 onwards]

If Rhodes does manage to beat Reigns on Night 2, the crowd will indeed be electric as The American Nightmare will win his first World Championship in WWE. This feat is something his legendary father, Dusty Rhodes, unfortunately, couldn't achieve during his time with the Stamford-based promotion.

