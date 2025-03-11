Roman Reigns to be banned by major WWE official immediately following his return on RAW? Possibility explored

Roman Reigns made a smashing return on the latest episode of RAW airing from Madison Square Gardens. He emerged ringside during the Steel Cage Match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk and dragged The Visionary out of the cage, knocking him out with a Superman Punch followed by a vicious Spear and a Curb Stomp.

The OTC had planned to finish the former Shield member by stomping on him after placing Rollins' head on the steel steps, but Adam Pearce and other backstage personnel promptly stopped him. Amidst arguing with them, Reigns noticed Paul Heyman consoling CM Punk in the steel cage, which bruised his ego. Without wasting any time, he entered the cage and brutally assaulted The Voice of the Voiceless in the show's closing moments.

Since Roman Reigns, a superstar signed with SmackDown, ruined RAW's main event at one of pro wrestling's most popular venues, General Manager Adam Pearce might take a harsh decision. He can ban the former Undisputed WWE Champion from RAW for interfering in the high-stakes bout between The Visionary and the Second City Saint.

Pearce possibly would have let it go if this was during a promo. However, he was close to ending the rivalry between Punk and Rollins with the Steel Cage Match. Now that Reigns technically helped the former World Heavyweight Champion win by having his feet touch the ringside floor first, CM Punk will not accept that. The feud will increase by 10-fold rather than becoming controlled.

Since Roman Reigns is advertised for SmackDown moving forward, Seth Rollins and CM Punk can appear on the blue show to set up the Triple Threat Match for WrestleMania 41.

WWE veteran believes Roman Reigns' return was not enough to save RAW

The OG Bloodline leader's return was much anticipated for Monday Night RAW. Fans had concluded that Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk were headed for a match at WrestleMania 41, but the timeline for the build-up was yet to be understood.

Now that he is back, WWE veteran Vince Russo feels it wasn't enough to save the show. In fact, it was a letdown.

"Sorry, man, even Roman coming out at the end ain’t gonna save this s**te show. This is disgraceful for a Garden Show. But, hey, as Disco says, they’ll probably get 11 Billion hits on Social Media."

Roman Reigns seems to be referred to as 'Your Tribal Chief' moving forward since he was sporting a T-shirt that read 'YTC.' Furthermore, it remains to be seen how The Bloodline Saga unfolds with both The Rock and Reigns back in the game!

