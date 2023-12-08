Roman Reigns to become more active because of 45-year-old star's WWE SmackDown return? Analyzing the possibility

Over the last few years, Roman Reigns has established himself as the face of WWE. With a championship run that has lasted over 1000+ days, Reigns is cementing his legacy as a wrestling great. However, along with all his accomplishments, there have also been criticisms.

A major criticism The Tribal Chief currently faces is his inactivity. Compared to other champions and superstars, Reigns makes limited appearances, which is a complaint fans have often voiced. While there has been no solution to it until now, a 45-year-old superstar might force the champion to be more active.

The man in question is CM Punk. Regardless of which brand Punk signs with, once he begins making regular appearances, there is a huge chance that he might surpass Roman Reigns in terms of popularity. And given how WWE is building the Samoan, they wouldn't necessarily want something like that to happen.

This could force the Stamford-based promotion to book Reigns more actively. Punk's star power in wrestling was recently recognized by Jey Uso, who said the 45-year-old is of the same status as The Tribal Chief. If Jey's assessment is true, then Reigns must somehow become more active leading up to WrestleMania 40.

Former WWE writer claims top superstar has no plans of going after Roman Reigns

If a WWE superstar is looking to make a statement, the best way he could do it is by climbing up the ladder and potentially beating Roman Reigns. Regardless of how difficult it may seem, a victory against The Tribal Chief at this stage of his career would boost the career of any wrestler massively.

However, despite the perks of wrestling Reigns, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. believes that CM Punk won't go after the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. On an episode of Wrestling with Freddie, Prinze Jr. mentioned that Punk would most likely challenge Seth Rollins. He said:

"I don't think CM Punk has plans for that championship. I think their plans, like you said, is with Seth and I hope that's not true."

You can check out what Freddie Prinze Jr. said in the video below:

Whether true or not, a feud between CM Punk and Seth Rollins would do wonders. The duo seem to have real animosity, and the same would translate well into a feud. Also, when Punk is settled in the Stamford-based promotion, fans will be keen to see him go up against Roman Reigns.

