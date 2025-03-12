  • home icon
Roman Reigns' biggest rival to join forces with The Rock? Chances explored

By Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury
Modified Mar 12, 2025 21:11 GMT
The Rock
The Rock's last WWE match was at WrestleMania 40. [Images Source: WWE.com]

Roman Reigns' return on Monday Night RAW put fans in an absolute frenzy. Just when the fandom had processed John Cena's heel turn, 'YTC' added a fresh layer of intrigue to the developing Road to WrestleMania 41.

Interestingly, it seems that there is another twist that The Final Boss might be keeping up his sleeve. Fans noticed that The Rock held up two-fingers following The Champ's heel turn at Elimination Chamber. Some believe it might be a count-down or that he is planning to add a third member to his partnership with Cena.

If WWE wants to entangle Reigns in the storyline between Rock, Cena, and Cody Rhodes, the creative team should make The OTC's arch nemesis the rumored third partner - Seth Rollins. If there is one superstar in the wrestling juggernaut that the former Undisputed WWE Champion cannot tolerate, it's The Visionary.

If Rollins sells his soul to form a heel faction with The Final Boss and The Champ, it'll be the last straw for Reigns. Following that, he will declare war on The Rock, setting up their match for The Show of Shows.

Roman Reigns might remove Paul Heyman from The Bloodline after WrestleMania 41

The Bloodline leader returned on Monday Night RAW and interfered in Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk in a Steel Cage match. While The OTC was brutally assaulting The Visionary ringside, The Wiseman headed inside the cage and was consoling The Voice of the Voiceless. This sight triggered The Tribal Chief, and he unleashed his wrath on Punk.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast Sam Roberts made a prediction about Heyman's future with Reigns following the Triple Threat Match. He believes Roman can win the match but not have The Wiseman celebrate the victory with him, marking the beginning of a messy chapter.

"Maybe Roman Reigns pins CM Punk and then Roman Reigns looks at Paul Heyman and for the first time in over four years, Roman Reigns celebrates a victory and Paul Heyman is not invited to celebrate alongside him. It could get very very complicated. It could get very very messy."
The Visionary and The Second City Saint are yet to respond to Reigns' return on the red show.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
