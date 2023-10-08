Roman Reigns to block 8-time champion from ever joining The Bloodline? Why it's possible

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline storyline have witnessed several changes since Night of Champions 2023. Given the faction has lost members, it would be safe to assume that the group is currently in a rebuilding phase. This would mean the heel faction might look to add new members.

However, before that, there is a chance The Tribal Chief might block the official entry of a current member into The Bloodline. The superstar Reigns could block from entering into the The Bloodline is 8-time champion Jimmy Uso.

After Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa's loss against John Cena and LA Knight at Fastlane 2023, Reigns might forbid Jimmy from entering The Bloodline due to the defeat. Given he was the eldest, and the most experienced in the match, the blame for losing will fall on him.

Another reason Reigns will want to block Jimmy's return to The Bloodline is because of how the former has been acting of late, pretending to be The Tribal Chief in Reigns' absence.

When all these factors are examined together, the likeliness of Jimmy getting ousted from Bloodline is very high. It will be interesting to see what happens to Jimmy when Roman Reigns returns this Friday on SmackDown.

Roman Reigns' return date to WWE is announced

The last time Roman Reigns appeared on SmackDown was at the August 11, 2023 edition of the blue brand. Fresh off a win against Jey Uso at SummerSlam, the night on SmackDown ended in disappointment for Reigns, who was superkicked by Jey.

Since then, The Tribal Chief has been absent from WWE programming. However, this absence is now set to end, as the Stamford-based promotion has announced a date for Roman Reigns' return. Reigns is set to appear on next week's season premiere of SmackDown.

Upon hearing the announcement, several WWE fans expressed their excitement to see the Head of the Table live. While it is not clear what will Reigns speak about, there are a plethora of issues he would want to address. During his absence from programming, plenty has transpired within The Bloodline itself, and it will be worthy to note how Reigns addresses it all.

It will also be interesting to see if Reigns confronts Jimmy Uso, and blocks his entry into The Bloodline. If The Tribal Chief does that, one could only imagine what the future would look like for Jimmy Uso. With so many possibilities surrounding the show, SmackDown will be a must-watch next week.

