Roman Reigns to bring back forgotten alliance to attack Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on SmackDown? Major swerve explored

In tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns is all set to make an appearance since his WrestleMania 40 main event was announced against Cody Rhodes. However, not only this, but The Rock will also be joining the Tribal Chief in tonight's show, which heightens the anticipation among fans, especially after The Great One turned heel.

Amid this, a potential belief arose that Roman Reigns might bring back his forgotten alliance with The Judgment Day to deal with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Friday Nights.

For those unaware, last year, in September and October, the Judgment Day and The Bloodline were seen as heavily involved in each other segment. The Samoan faction members were also seen aiding the RAW faction in their matches to score prominent wins.

Even Jimmy Uso is one of the foremost reasons behind Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeating Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes to regain the Undisputed Tag team titles.

Later on, despite Rhea Ripley and Paul Heyman shaking hands together and seemingly confirming their alliance, WWE stopped booking both factions together, which resulted in fans forgetting their unexpected coalition.

The potential scenario that might unfold could see Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman bringing back their alliance with the RAW faction to launch an attack on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Additionally, the Judgment Day also shares a heated past rivalry with both of the superstars, which increases the likelihood of this to unfold.

Roman Reigns sends bold message before upcoming SmackDown

We are just a few hours away from tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. Amid this, Roman Reigns shared a bold message stating that everything will change in this edition of the blue brand.

The Tribal Chief has shared this message through his official Twitter(X) account, posting his SmackDown arrival graphics along with The Rock.

Roman Reigns and The Rock last appeared during the WrestleMania Kickoff press event, where the Bloodline Leader initially declared The People's Champion as his WrestleMania opponent.

Later, Cody Rhodes made his arrival on the scene and confirmed his intention to Finish the Story at this year's Grandest Stage of Them All. Things got heated when Cody targeted the Samoan Family in response to Reigns' comment on Dusty Rhodes. This leads to The Rock stepping in and slapping The American Nightmare.

It will be intriguing to see what will happen when the Samoan stars make their presence on SmackDown after this controversial segment.

