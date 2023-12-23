Roman Reigns to bring in former champion to replace Paul Heyman as "The Wiseman" of The Bloodline due to 8-time champion? Potential explored 

WWE could be planning a major swerve in The Bloodline storyline in the coming days as Roman Reigns could replace Paul Heyman with a former champion as "The Wiseman" of the faction.

The superstar in question is none other than Rikishi. Rumors of the WWE Hall of Famer returning to WWE and getting involved in The Bloodline program have been floating on social media for quite some time now. While nothing has come of those rumors as of yet, things may change shortly.

On another note, CM Punk made his emphatic return to WWE last month at Survivor Series: WarGames. As fans may know, The Bloodline's Wiseman, Paul Heyman, was Punk's manager during his first stint with the Stamford-based promotion.

With The Best in the World finally back in WWE, Reigns could grow suspicious of Heyman's loyalties, given his past with Punk. A paranoid Tribal Chief could then kick the veteran out of The Bloodline, only to have Rikishi return to replace him.

The WWE Hall of Famer could turn heel to side with Roman, while Heyman could once again align with CM Punk. However, it's important to note that these are mere speculations, and we will have to wait and see how things unfold.

Rikishi shares his honest opinion of Roman Reigns

Wrestling veteran Rikishi shared his thoughts on Roman Reigns in an earlier interview.

Speaking with celebrated journalist and Sportskeeda's very own Bill Apter, the WWE Hall of Famer said that the entire world acknowledges Reigns before revealing that he is proud of the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

"I think the whole world acknowledges Roman Reigns," Rikishi said, referencing the WWE star's "acknowledge me" catchphrase. "I am proud of Joe [Reigns' real name], Sika [Reigns' father], Joe Anoa'i. I think that on the flipside of wanting to be one of the boys, I think Reigns is doing one hell of a job," he said.

