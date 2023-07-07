Roman Reigns caught in a twist, new title match added - 5 huge surprises that could happen on WWE SmackDown MSG tonight

We are set for the first episode of WWE SmackDown after Money in the Bank 2023, marking the beginning of the road to SummerSlam on the blue brand. The company has confirmed several huge segments for the show, including Roman Reigns' much-awaited trial and a massive title match. But since the show will be aired from Madison Square Garden, we expect more than a few swerves.

Here, we look at five huge surprises that could unfold on WWE SmackDown tonight. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Roman Reigns is punished in The Tribal Court

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @_kennythoughts Do you see that disappointed look Solo Sikoa is giving Roman Reigns?



HE IS 100% THUMBING HIS COUSIN SOON!!! Do you see that disappointed look Solo Sikoa is giving Roman Reigns?HE IS 100% THUMBING HIS COUSIN SOON!!! https://t.co/L4cZ5x0zeW

Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns to win the Bloodline Civil War between The Usos and the team of The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank. Following their victory, The Usos declared they would put Roman Reigns on trial in the Tribal Court on SmackDown this week.

While it is expected that Reigns will destroy the court before accepting guilt, WWE could potentially pull off a huge surprise by having him punished. It will finally expose a weakness in one of the greatest heel champions of all time and set the right tone to crown Jey Uso, the next Tribal Chief.

#2 Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton return on WWE SmackDown

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse I will lose my mind when Randy Orton returns.



It has been too long. I will lose my mind when Randy Orton returns.It has been too long. https://t.co/wZAFKljb3F

Bray Wyatt was in the middle of a WrestleMania feud with Bobby Lashley before he had to take time due to health concerns. There have been speculations over more details behind the reason mentioned above, raising concerns over his potential return. But we could see Wyatt return on WWE television tonight on SmackDown after over three months.

Randy Orton has been away from WWE television for over a year after sustaining a back injury. He underwent a lengthy recovery, and should he be medically clear for a return, The Viper could make a huge return on SmackDown at MSG.

#3 Austin Theory loses his United States Championship on WWE SmackDown

Austin Theory @_Theory1 In the middle of it all In the middle of it all🚀 https://t.co/SROefPkhOh

This week on SmackDown, Austin Theory will put his United States Championship on the line against former world champion Sheamus. The Brawling Brutes leader is one of the top babyfaces on the brand, and fans are supporting The Celtic Warrior ahead of the title match.

Austin Theory has held the United States Championship for over 200 days. WWE would likely prefer him to lose the gold at a premium live event. However, it would be a welcome surprise if Theory loses the United States Championship to Sheamus on SmackDown at MSG -- a massive show in its own right.

#4 WWE adds another title match to SmackDown at the last minute

Earlier this week on RAW, Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green eliminated four other teams to win a Tag Team Turmoil match. The victory crowned them the first challengers for the newly crowned Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

A last-minute addition to tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown could see Deville and Green challenge Morgan and Rodriguez for the title. After all, the women's division could use a title match at a grand MSG show.

#5 Bron Breakker's official call-up teased on WWE SmackDown

Former NXT Champion Bron Breakker has impressed the WWE Universe with his current run as a heel. There have been rumors about the creative team potentially wanting Breakker on the main roster after SummerSlam. However, WWE could still tease him as a future SmackDown Superstar on this week's show.

Breakker is one of the breakout superstars on NXT, fuelling anticipations about his main roster run. Fans are excited to see him join the main roster, and he could explore several entertaining feuds on WWE SmackDown and RAW.

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes