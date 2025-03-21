Roman Reigns, CM Punk & Seth Rollins set to face off on SmackDown: 5 current WWE stars who have beef with all 3 legends

When CM Punk faced Seth Rollins two weeks ago in a steel cage match on WWE RAW, it was Punk's opportunity to register his second win against Rollins. However, Punk was robbed of this chance as Roman Reigns interfered and pulled Rollins out while attacking him which led to the latter winning.

After this match ended, it became clear WWE has something in mind with these three superstars, and it was later revealed they would share the stage on tonight's episode of SmackDown. In this article, we will take a look at five superstars who have beef with all three superstars who will be involved in tonight's segment.

#5. Kevin Owens has beef with CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns

Canadian superstar Kevin Owens is a name who has beef with all three mentioned superstars. Owens, 40, first developed an issue with Rollins nearly two years ago and the duo faced off against each other multiple times. Later, Owens feuded with Reigns when he actively led The Bloodline.

However, The Prizefighter's beef against CM Punk developed before Royal Rumble. When Punk appeared on an episode of SmackDown before the Royal Rumble PLE, he heavily criticized Owens for losing to Logan Paul. Through that segment, WWE in a way teased a feud between Punk and Owens.

#4 and 3. Bloodline 2.0 (Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu)

Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu from Bloodline 2.0 are two superstars who have an issue with Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins. While Sikoa feuded with Rollins before WrestleMania 40 when he worked under Reigns, he later turned his back on his Tribal Chief and went his own way.

That's when Jacob was introduced and Solo and Jacob both turned against Reigns. Punk's entry in this scenario came way later when he partnered with Reigns at Survivor Series: WarGames and went against Sikoa and Jacob.

#2. Cody Rhodes

When Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38, the first opponent he faced was Seth Rollins. Since then, Rhodes and Rollins crossed paths on many occasions until Rollins finally helped The American Nightmare in his quest to become Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 40. The Visionary recently spoke out against Rhodes, berating him for even considering The Rock's offer before Elimination Chamber.

On the other hand, the feud between Rhodes and Roman Reigns is well documented. The duo fought at WrestleMania 39 and WrestleMania 40 and have one win each. CM Punk also had a heated verbal battle with Rhodes on RAW before Royal Rumble 2024 when Punk claimed Dusty Rhodes was a better representative of The American Dream compared to Cody.

#1. Drew McIntyre

The one reason Drew McIntyre is the way he is today is because of how The Bloodline cheated and stopped him from becoming world champion. This is something McIntyre has never been able to move on from. Following this, McIntyre entered feuds against Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

First, McIntyre faced Rollins and successfully beat him at WrestleMania 40, until Punk ruined the night for McIntyre and helped Damian Priest cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. This moment began one of the best rivalries in modern wrestling between McIntyre and Punk.

