Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes to form a partnership behind the scenes? Exploring potential swerve on WWE SmackDown 

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are two superstars you would never expect to see eye-to-eye. However, in the last few months, a common enemy has presented itself to them, and his name is Solo Sikoa. With that in mind, Reigns and Rhodes may form a partnership, albeit an uncertain one, behind the scenes on SmackDown, in what could be a shocking swerve.

More than a week ago, Solo Sikoa laid out Roman Reigns, making it clear he was done with The Original Tribal Chief. Now, he has his sights set on one thing and one thing only, the Undisputed WWE Championship. Consequently, he will likely hound Cody Rhodes for a title opportunity at Bad Blood 2024. But, this is where the partnership comes in, as The American Nightmare could be involved in some form of treachery.

Under the instruction of The Wiseman, Paul Heyman, Cody Rhodes can present Solo Sikoa with a contract for Bad Blood 2024. In his haste, The Street Champion will likely sign on the dotted line without even bothering to read the fine print. This is when the swerve kicks in, as Rhodes reveals the contract is not for a match with him at Bad Blood, but rather with Roman Reigns.

It will be interesting to see if WWE pulls the trigger on what one could describe as an insane twist. But, as things stand, this is all just a matter of speculation. We will have to wait and see what goes down on SmackDown this week.

Cody Rhodes has hit a new milestone as Undisputed WWE Champion

The reason why Cody Rhodes is so sought after by Solo Sikoa and other ambitious superstars is simple, the Undisputed WWE Championship. The American Nightmare finally finished his story at WrestleMania 40, taking the top spot in WWE. Since then, he has had quite a successful reign as champion, and recently, he hit a huge milestone.

As of this writing, Rhodes has held the Undisputed WWE Championship for a whopping 150 days. Now, it's a far cry from Reigns' 1,316-day reign, but it is impressive nonetheless. He has defended the title with pride, taking down several popular stars along the way, and if he continues this fine form, he is sure to stay at the top for a long long time.

It will be interesting to see just how far Rhodes can go as champion. He certainly will want his title reign to go down as one of the best in history. And, given the caliber of superstar he is, it likely will.

