Roman Reigns' comments about CM Punk have aged badly: What did he say?

Roman Reigns wasn’t present for CM Punk’s return at WWE Survivor Series, but fans have already brought up something The Tribal Chief said in the past to make comparisons.

Back in 2021, Roman Reigns was the most popular name in WWE. He was showing up for premium live events, shows, and representing the championship. During the year, Roman Reigns had claimed that The Second City Saint hadn’t moved the needle in WWE the way The Rock or John Cena had done. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore, after considering the effects his return has had on all available metrics.

As per WWE’s statistics, CM Punk has smashed all records and views on social media. His return had shot up merchandise sales, boosting revenue. Next, Punk’s return clip is the most watched social moment as of writing this.

Not only has The Second City Saint broken records upon his return, but his presence on WWE RAW was met with cheers and fans trying to bring the roof down at the arena.

CM Punk’s return was kept a massive secret

Only a handful of people in WWE knew about Punk’s return to the squared circle. In fact, even the top superstars weren’t aware of The Second City Saint’s return.

One of the reasons why Triple H announced Randy Orton’s return at WarGames was to take away attention from a possible CM Punk return. However, the Chicago crowd hadn’t completely given up, even though the chances of two big names coming back on the same night seemed bleak.

One superstar who had a massive reaction to his return was Seth Rollins. He addressed the return during a live show, and claimed that he was not going to waste any energy on a “hypocrite”.

As of now, it’s unknown whom The Second City Saint will take on as his first rival in WWE, but it’s going to be a heated rivalry, regardless of the name!