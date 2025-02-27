Roman Reigns to be confronted by 2-time WWE Champion on SmackDown return? Exploring the possibility

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has not returned to television since the Royal Rumble 2025. Notably, the OTC was brutally attacked by a berserk Seth Rollins who Curb Stomped him onto the steel steps and the floor outside the ring shortly after both of them got eliminated from the 'Rumble. Despite this, there’s a chance that instead of Rollins, Drew McIntyre would confront Reigns upon his SmackDown return.

The Scottish Psychopath revived his rivalry against Roman Reigns after the OG Bloodline emerged victorious against the new Bloodline in the WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2024. The two-time WWE Champion targeted members of Reigns’ faction, ambushing Jey Uso and later defeating Sami Zayn in a one-on-one match.

Drew McIntyre stated that he still remembers how Reigns had unfairly defeated him at Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event in his homeland in 2022. However, so far he hasn’t paid a visit to The Head of the Table, and he could do so when the OTC returns to SmackDown on March 21, 2025.

The Scottish Warrior could either ambush Roman Reigns or try to set up a feud with him. Since the OG Bloodline leader doesn’t have a WrestleMania 41 spot right now, this development could also result in a match between the two stars in Las Vegas. While this is a strong possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Roman Reigns could also face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41

The vicious rivalry between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns saw a full circle moment at WrestleMania XL. Following that, Cody Rhodes agreed to help the OTC against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at Bad Blood 2024. Despite this, The Visionary refused to help the OG Bloodline leader in his WarGames match at Survivor Series. This was eventually followed by Rollins destroying Reigns at the Royal Rumble earlier this month.

Now, the Ula Fala wielder could retaliate by attacking The Architect at the Elimination Chamber and costing him the match. WWE could use this setup to put the former Shield brothers in the ring together at WrestleMania 41. With this, the OTC would finally get a spot in the Las Vegas premium live event.

This could be a big booking given the development this rivalry has seen in the last one year. Moreover, given that this would be a non-title match, the WWE Universe would keep guessing who the winner would be till the referee rings the bell. It will be interesting to see if Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins pen another chapter in their longstanding rivalry in April 2025.

