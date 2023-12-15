Roman Reigns to be confronted by his WrestleMania 40 opponent on WWE SmackDown tonight? Exploring the possibility

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make his presence known on SmackDown tonight. The Bloodline leader was last seen at the Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event, and fans are looking forward to his return as various stories and developments unfold.

One potential scenario that we could see is Cody Rhodes appearing and confronting The Tribal Chief. Rhodes made an appearance on last week's Tribute to the Troops episode of the blue brand, and he may make another appearance to warn Roman Reigns about his participation in the Royal Rumble.

Rhodes and Reigns had their most recent encounter on the October 13th edition of SmackDown. The fierce staredown that occurred produced an exciting environment, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats.

The heated confrontation was a classic WWE moment. It was the first time Rhodes and Reigns had appeared together on programming since the night after WrestleMania 39. The sheer energy emanating from that single staredown was sufficient to captivate the audience, solidify the rematch, and establish its status as the main event of WrestleMania 40.

It would only be natural for Cody Rhodes to confront Reigns once again, as it would serve as a reminder to the fans that despite his ongoing feud with Shinsuke Nakamura, Rhodes has not lost focus on his ultimate goal: to dethrone Reigns and become the first Rhodes to hold the WWE Championship.

This confrontation would also address any unfinished business between the two, further intensifying the anticipation and excitement surrounding their clash. It remains to be seen if it will occur tonight. At the moment, it's just speculation. Let's wait and watch.

Cody Rhodes revealed how he felt after losing to Roman Reigns

The American Nightmare took a moment to reflect on his defeat against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 and shared his immediate emotions following the match.

In an interview with Robbie Fox of My Mom's Basement, Rhodes revealed that after his loss to Reigns, he motivated himself to rise again. He vividly described this experience as a mixture of bitterness, intensity, and awkwardness.

"I was just sitting there [in the ring] with my hands draped across my knees and you can see me telling myself, I verbally told myself to get up. And the only thing I learned from being in a WrestleMania main event, I know everybody was like, 'Oh my gosh, WrestleMania main event,' 'hardest match to get into,' 'Oh, your dad never did that,' all that stuff."

He added:

"The only thing I learned was well, I gotta get back. I gotta get back and I gotta win. I can't call it, I gotta win. That was bittersweet, I mean more bitter than anything. The only thing I was trying to do was look at as many fans as I could and let them know it'd be okay. It was a very tense, awkward, cold feeling at WrestleMania 39 so it opens up opportunities for WrestleMania 40 perhaps to be a different feeling." [3:58-4:57]

A rematch between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will be the highlight of WrestleMania 40. It will serve as the culmination of three years of great storytelling, providing fans with the validation they seek for their unwavering dedication and emotional engagement.

Would you like to see Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

