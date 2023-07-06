Roman Reigns to be dethroned by the potential New Tribal Chief? Predicting what will happen on WWE SmackDown and beyond

The next chapter of The Bloodline saga will begin on this week's SmackDown after Roman Reigns' surprising pinfall loss to Jey Uso in tag-team action at Money in the Bank PLE.

WWE has promoted Reigns for a long time as an unstoppable force. However, the wall of his island of relevancy was breached at Money In The Bank. At the end of it all, Roman Reigns seemed defeated, bewildered, and vulnerable.

The Usos stated after the event that The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will be put on trial in the second-ever Tribal Court on this week's edition of SmackDown. The first edition of the Tribal Court pushed Sami Zayn's loyalty to the test, and Reigns should suffer the same consequences.

We can expect The Usos to function as Judges and evict Reigns from The Bloodline, and it is revealed that Solo Sikoa was the mastermind behind it all as he Spikes Roman and becomes the new Tribal Chief of the Bloodline.

The segment can also reveal that Sikoa was using Reigns as a convenient means to achieve his goals. Being caught up in a family dispute is difficult, but The Enforcer might reveal that he only supported Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman since they made him successful and are no longer useful to him.

Solo Sikoa would benefit from dethroning Roman Reigns as the Undisputed Universal Champion.

Solo Sikoa is somewhat of a mystery and has a frightening aura because of it. It would be extremely beneficial to his persona if he were to take the Undisputed Championship from Reigns.

Sikoa has the potential to become an instant main-eventer if he is successful in defeating Reigns. He could enter each arena exuding an aura of invincibility and carrying a tremendous amount of heat. Solo is the best option from a long-term perspective, and bookings between now and then ought to indicate this.

For three years, WWE has seen tremendous success with its Bloodline family saga, It will be fascinating to see how WWE concludes probably the best storyline of the decade.

