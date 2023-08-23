Roman Reigns to ditch Paul Heyman because of 4-time champion? Exploring massive twist

Roman Reigns is going through hard times as the leader of The Bloodline. Only Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman stand by his side as The Usos have parted ways.

Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns have been the company's most captivating acts since the latter's return in 2020. Paul Heyman has been a major influence on Reigns throughout his ascent to the top, but a significant return from a former champion could lead to Roman ditching Heyman.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has shown keen interest in the narrative surrounding his sons and may make an in-ring appearance shortly. He could approach Reigns as a friend and advises him to cut ties with Heyman, claiming that his Wiseman is to blame for the tensions between The Tribal Chief and The Usos.

When Reigns is eventually manipulated, WWE could pull a massive swerve by revealing that Rikishi just wanted the Universal Champion to be alone and vulnerable. There is currently no confirmation of the Hall of Famer's inclusion in The Bloodline Story. We'll have to wait and watch if the creative team decides to insert Rikishi into the story.

The Bloodline saga revolves around the family. It was all about putting family first, and now it's about a family breaking up. Rikishi can manipulate Reigns and try to bring The Usos and Solo Sikoa together. This could make The Tribal Chief target Rikishi, which could lead to a face turn of Solo Sikoa.

The Bloodline saga can't be capped off without Rikishi's involvement. He must come back in some way. It's vital to the story.

When will Roman Reigns return amid injury?

Roman Reigns suffered an undisclosed injury during the Tribal Combat match at The Biggest Party of the Summer and might need some time off. If Reign's injury isn't too bad and keeps him out of wrestling for only a few weeks, everything will be fine. Reigns wasn't promoted for the next few premium live events since he was already planning to take time off.

If The Head of the Table can't wrestle until Survivor Series 2023, it will go unnoticed. He could still show up in segments, but it looks like the main storyline on SmackDown for the next few weeks will be focused on Jey and Jimmy Uso, which will feature Solo Sikoa in some way.

Given that WWE and Roman Reigns have not commented on the injury, we should hold out hope for the best as we wait for WWE to make their official announcement on the topic.

