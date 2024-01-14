Roman Reigns to face 5-time WWE Tag Team Champion BEFORE WrestleMania 40? Chances of recent reports being proven wrong

Roman Reigns is gearing up for a gigantic showdown at Royal Rumble 2024, where he is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match. The bout holds much significance since the Road to WrestleMania 40 is inching closer. Some recent reports have indicated that he will not take on The Rock before 'Mania. However, that may not be accurate.

The People's Champion returned on RAW: Day 1 and called out The Head of the Table, sparking speculation of a showdown between the two at Elimination Chamber 2024. However, recent reports have claimed that Roman Reigns is not scheduled to be part of the premium live event in Australia, and the company might not have plans for Reigns to compete on the show.

Despite the report, the two Samoans could lock horns before The Show of Shows in April. Last year, Roman Reigns was not initially advertised for the Money in the Bank premium live event, but he eventually competed on the show in the Bloodline Civil War match. Hence, the company could do the same in February by booking The Tribal Chief to take on the five-time Tag Team Champion.

WWE might plan to promote Reigns' Elimination Chamber appearance after Royal Rumble on January 27. This could help the company generate significant buzz around its high-profile show in Perth.

It will be interesting to witness how things unfold in the coming weeks and whether Reigns will wrestle at Elimination Chamber 2024.

Contract signing for Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble match announced

Royal Rumble 2024 is less than two weeks away, and the company has announced a high-profile segment featuring Roman Reigns for the upcoming edition of SmackDown. For those unaware, The Tribal Chief will be part of a contract-signing segment alongside AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton.

The four superstars will lock horns on January 27 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Since winning the gold, Reigns hasn't defended it in a Fatal Four-Way match, adding more significance to the bout at Royal Rumble 2024.

Many fans believe The Rock might make a surprise appearance on the show to confront The Tribal Chief, irrespective of the title match's outcome. Royal Rumble will determine whether Reigns' historic championship run will continue on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

