Roman Reigns to face legendary 20-time champion after 3190 days - 5 matches The Tribal Chief could have at Royal Rumble 2024

SmackDown's latest episode witnessed Roman Reigns return to the blue brand for the first time since Crown Jewel. Reigns cut a promo on the blue brand show, hinting that Solo Sikoa could be the next Tribal Chief, and even involved himself in verbal and physical confrontations.

Overall, The Tribal Chief did plenty on the latest edition of SmackDown. This is good for WWE as they can explore multiple angles with Roman Reigns. Given that Royal Rumble is set to take place next month, the Stamford-based promotion would want to see Reigns involved in a big match.

In this article, we will look at five matches Roman Reigns can be part of a Royal Rumble 2024:

#5. Roman Reigns could face AJ Styles

Unlike a few other superstars, AJ Styles does not have animosity towards Roman Reigns directly. However, Styles holds a grudge against The Bloodline as a whole, given Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso were the ones responsible for his injury before Fastlane this year.

Due to the attack from The Bloodline members, Styles was away from SmackDown and recently returned on the latest episode of the blue brand to attack Reigns and The Bloodline. Therefore, to take his revenge against the faction, Styles could challenge Reigns to a singles match at Royal Rumble 2024.

#4. LA Knight

At Crown Jewel 2023, LA Knight faced Roman Reigns in a singles match. Despite giving his best effort, Knight was denied a title win due to interference from the likes of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. This is something that The Mega Star has held against Roman Reigns and his crew, and he wishes to seek revenge.

Hence, the Stamford-based promotion could look at booking a singles match between Reigns and Knight at Royal Rumble 2024. Given Knight was attacked by The Tribal Chief on SmackDown's latest episode, there is a possibility of this match taking place.

#3. Fatal 4-Way match

On SmackDown, Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have too many enemies. Given Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles are all targeting Reigns, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis could come up with a solution and announce a Fatal 4-Way match at Royal Rumble 2024.

A potential Fatal 4-Way match at the Premium Live Event will be very exciting to watch. Also, ahead of WrestleMania 40, WWE could solidify The Tribal Chief as a dominant champion by booking him to win this match. A victory over names like Knight, Styles, and Orton will highly benefit Reigns.

#2. Six-man Tag Team match

As mentioned above, Roman Reigns seems to have countless enemies on SmackDown. However, facing Reigns individually won't do any good, as he is always saved by The Bloodline. Hence, Orton, Knight, and Styles could form a team and take on The Bloodline.

Even though the angle seems unlikely, given Styles attacked Knight in SmackDown's recent episode, Orton could play a key role in working out the differences between the two. If this happens, it won't be surprising to see them form a team and go after The Bloodline at Royal Rumble 2024.

#1. Randy Orton

Since returning to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames, Randy Orton has been vocal about facing Reigns. On SmackDown's latest edition, Orton even challenged The Tribal Chief to a match at Royal Rumble 2024. But, the latter seemed to dismiss The Apex Predator.

However, given Orton registered a victory over Jimmy Uso in the main event of SmackDown that night, Reigns might be forced to face Orton at Royal Rumble 2024. A match between Orton and Reigns would be exciting to watch since they will be facing each other in a singles match for the first time since 2015.