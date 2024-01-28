Roman Reigns to be forced to defend at Elimination Chamber? Analyzing the possibility

At the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against big names like Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles. While Reigns was able to register a win, his journey to victory was not an easy one.

During the match, every man involved had a chance of winning. At one point, it felt like Randy Orton would defeat Roman Reigns after he delivered a vicious RKO. However, just when the referee was about to count three, Solo Sikoa interfered and saved The Tribal Chief from getting pinned.

Expand Tweet

While Roman will be happy that Sikoa saved him, this move from The Enforcer could cost The Tribal Chief big time. Given SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis is known for not tolerating nonsense, he could book Roman Reigns to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the 2024 Elimination Chamber, where he would not be able to receive the help of his teammates.

While the angle is speculative, the possibility of something like this happening is pretty high. Over the last few months, Aldis has been known for being strict, and seeing Sikoa interfere in the Fatal Four-Way Match certainly must not have made him happy. Hence, it won't be surprising to see Aldis use extreme measures against The Bloodline.

WWE fans can check out Sportskeeda Wrestling’s live coverage of the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event here.

Do you think Roman Reigns is going to have a bumpy road ahead in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.