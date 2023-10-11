Roman Reigns to get the biggest shock of his life on WWE SmackDown? Return possibility analyzed

Roman Reigns is scheduled to return on the October 13, 2023 edition of WWE SmackDown. He will be returning to a newer version of The Bloodline where there is no concept of order and hierarchy. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa have been making their own decisions, even after Paul Heyman constantly asked them not to make a move without The Tribal Chief’s order.

Currently, Jimmy Uso is the only Bloodline member who has betrayed The Tribal Chief. Solo Sikoa has shown signs of frustration with Reigns in the past but never acted upon it. However, the upcoming blue brand episode can be where it all changes.

Fans can expect Roman Reigns to confront The Enforcer for his recent actions during his absence and could even belittle Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa for losing the tag team titles at Fastlane. This is possibly where Sikoa can snap and finally turn on The Tribal Chief.

If this betrayal is executed on SmackDown, The Tribal Chief will truly be left alone. It’s been a while since The Tribal Chief has been without any backup from members of the Anoa’i Family. His dominance over the WWE Universe will be in jeopardy if every member quits the faction.

Roman Reigns may have an ally in his corner

Lately, Paul Heyman has been standing in Bron Breakker’s corner at WWE NXT. Considering The Wise Man has been supporting Breakker, he may prove to be worthy in times of need.

In fact, Bill Apter gave his opinion about why Heyman has been aligning himself with the WWE NXT star during an episode of Sportskeeda's UnSkripted.

"Bron Breakker maybe could become trouble for Roman Reigns. So instead of having him as an opponent for Roman Reigns, maybe he becomes a part of the Paul Heyman stable. Not The Bloodline, but keep your enemies close to you.”

It’s unknown if The Tribal Chief will invite Bron Breakker to join The Bloodline. However, he may consider bringing in more superstars to his faction to avoid getting outnumbered.

