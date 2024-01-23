Roman Reigns to get a second-generation wrestler to help him at Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring potential WWE debut

Roman Reigns has a lot of enemies heading into the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble, but he may also find some allies who are very close to him. It's known that the Anoa'i family is one of wrestling's largest and most well-known dynasties, and The Tribal Chief could easily make a phone call to someone.

Royal Rumble 2024 will occur on January 27, 2024, at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Aside from the highly-awaited 30-man and Rumble matches for the men's and women's divisions, other matches are also scheduled for the event. One of them is the four-way match between Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight for the Undisputed Universal Championship. Many surprises could happen at the titular match, and one person who possibly teased an appearance is Zilla Fatu.

For those unaware, Zilla Fatu is the son of Umaga and is currently wrestling in the independent scene. In a recent tweet, Zilla posted two simple words that got fans wondering if it relates to WWE: Tampa and #History. While it may connect with Roman Reigns and the Royal Rumble, the tweet is unfortunately not connected to them.

Zilla won't be attending this year's Royal Rumble event, and the tweet is about his upcoming GCW debut on the same day. He will be wrestling with Jacob against Mane Event at the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa, Florida.

Does Zilla Fatu want to feud with Roman Reigns and any of his family members in WWE?

The current lineup of The Bloodline in WWE

It's more than possible to see Zilla and other members of the Anoa'i family in WWE soon. However, it looks like Umaga's son has another opponent in mind if it happens.

In an interview with A&G Media, Zilla revealed that he had a close relationship with Dominik Mysterio, and they previously played backstage when they were kids. He then answered that he would want to face Dom in WWE with the storyline based on Mysterio's "time in prison."

"I can definitely see me and Dom having a feud. Like, the storyline could be basically, you know, he came to prison, and I was the one looking out for him, and then he was like, he went home. He said he was gonna take care of me, but he left me in the pen to rot in hell."

Does Zilla Fatu want to be part of The Bloodline storyline in WWE?

Unsurprisingly, even Zilla wants to join his cousins in WWE as part of The Bloodline's storyline. He suggested that Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Roman Reigns team up. On the other hand, he and Jacob could team with Jey Uso.

It would be interesting to see what will eventually happen at the upcoming Premium Live Event this weekend.

