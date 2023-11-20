Roman Reigns to help The Judgment Day against Cody Rhodes' Team at WWE Survivor Series WarGames? Exploring the possibility

Survivor Series is one of the biggest premium live events organized by WWE. Ideally, every champion is expected to represent the title at the event, but WWE’s top champion, Roman Reigns, will be skipping it.

However, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion might find a way to ensure he influences the outcome of Survivor Series’ men’s mega-event: WarGames match.

It so happens that WWE’s WarGames format does not have a roof over the cages. As a result, anybody from outside can enter the cage by climbing over. Unfortunately, superstars inside the cage cannot leave, or else it would be termed as them forfeiting the match for themselves and their team. Furthermore, there is no victory via DQ at WarGames.

Roman Reigns can take advantage of these rules and interfere in the match, in person or by using another member of The Bloodline. One of them, Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, or Solo Sikoa, can enter the cage by climbing over and providing the heels with a numbers advantage. The Tribal Chief has a significant history with each member of Team Cody to have enough motivation to run an interference.

Seth Rollins is the man who betrayed him when they were in The Shield together, and The Visionary even came after Reigns’ title once. Cody Rhodes returned to WWE to take on Roman Reigns at The Grandest Stage of All. Sami Zayn betrayed him after Roman Reigns bestowed him the title of ‘Honorary Uce.' Jey Uso betrayed him, challenged him for the title, and initiated a Tribal Combat.

Essentially, it’s a group of men who have either betrayed him or challenged his authority as The Tribal Chief. As a result, Roman Reigns can make his domination known during WarGames even without being a part of Survivor Series.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames announced for men and women

The Survivor Series WarGames match card has taken shape, and it’s rather exhilarating for fans. WWE has announced WarGames for both divisions.

The men’s match is between Team Cody of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and reportedly a returning Randy Orton, as possibly the fifth member and The Judgment Day of Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonough, and Drew McIntyre potentially being their fifth member.

The women’s Survivor Series WarGames match is Bayley, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Iyo Sky of Damage CTRL vs. Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch.

