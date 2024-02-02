Roman Reigns to induct a new 'Honorary Uce' in The Bloodline? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns will have a breather on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown as he managed to defeat Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles in a Fatal Four-Way Match at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Despite the best attempts of the three superstars, Reigns was able to come out on top like usual. However, despite this win, the danger for The Tribal Chief has not completely vanished.

Cody Rhodes recently won the Men’s Royal Rumble Match for the second time in a row and teased a match with Roman Reigns. Hence, moving forward, Reigns will have to be more vigilant. There is also a chance that going forward, the Head of the Table could induct an Honorary Uce in The Bloodline.

The Honorary Uce in question is none other than Bron Breakker. During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Breakker's potential move to SmackDown was teased when General Manager Nick Aldis got a call from the NXT Superstar. Hence, if Breakker does move to the blue brand, then it won't be surprising to see him get an offer from Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman to join The Bloodline.

The reason why Bron Breakker could be offered to join The Bloodline is because Paul Heyman had accompanied the NXT Superstar to the ring last year. It seems Heyman does have a liking towards Breakker, and before WrestleMania 40, it would only make sense for The Bloodline to add more members.

WWE RAW Superstar wants to see Roman Reigns face former champion at WrestleMania 40

When The Rock returned on RAW: Day 1 and teased a match against Roman Reigns, many people were excited to see the duo face each other. However, after Cody Rhodes won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, fans now desire to see The American Nightmare finish his story.

Recently, RAW Superstar Kofi Kingston weighed in on the matter and said that he would like to see Rhodes finish his story against Roman Reigns. During an interview with ComicBook Nation, Kingston mentioned that while a match against The Rock would be massive, he would prefer Rhodes to finish the story.

Kofi Kingston said:

"Oh, man. Oh, that's so tough because you have, like, I feel like Rock versus Roman would be just so big, just so big. You know, their hertiage and history obviously is, you know, well documented to have... like Roman the story that he's been able to, you know, kinda keep on telling and be on at the top and then have The Rock come back to wrestle someone in his family, like, what a moment."

Kingston went on:

"But for me, the journey that Cody has been on and being the, like, I know him very personally and to have be the son of Dusty Rhodes and then to ascend to a certain point and then be told that, like, you're gonna have to wear face paint now and then to go out there and embrace that moment and make it amazing. You know, and then to have to leave, go build yourself up, be the prodigal son and come back and be the man, to me, like, that's what it's all about, man. Like, that journey would be amazing to see that finish. So, very very very difficult decision but for me personally, I think I would have to go with Cody finishing his story."

Cody Rhodes is set to make an appearance on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what The American Nightmare has to say about his plans for WrestleMania 40.

