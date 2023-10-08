Roman Reigns intentionally responsible for Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso's win at Fastlane? Exploring potential twist

In recent times, Roman Reigns' biggest rivalry has come against Cody Rhodes. While the same concluded with Reigns winning at WrestleMania 39, as per Rhodes and several WWE fans, the story has not finished for The American Nightmare. However, after Fastlane 2023, the same might not be true.

At the PLE, Rhodes teamed up with former Bloodline member Jey Uso to win the Undisputed Tag Team Championship by beating The Judgment Day. While this moment is indeed a big one for Rhodes and Uso, there is a possibility that it was Roman Reigns who was responsible for their win at Fastlane 2023.

Given how Rhodes beat Brock Lesnar and always spoke of finishing the story against Reigns, WWE could create an angle that could show it was The Tribal Chief who placed Jey Uso in Rhodes' path to distract him from his actual goal. This angle would lead to Jey being a heel and turning his back on Rhodes at some point.

While the angle is speculative, if it happens, it will help build Cody Rhodes as a bigger face, considering people would sympathize with him. Roman Reigns also would walk out as an even more massive heel which could be great for their potential match at WrestleMania 40.

Roman Reigns will appear on WWE SmackDown next week

The last time Roman Reigns appeared on WWE SmackDown was on August 11, 2023. At the time, Reigns was fresh off a victory against Jey Uso at SummerSlam. While that should have been a reason for celebration, the night ended badly for Reigns after he was attacked by Jey.

Since then, Reigns has not made a single appearance on WWE programming. However, that is set to change. On the latest edition of the blue brand, WWE announced a date for the return of The Tribal Chief, which has excited the entire WWE Universe.

The Stamford-based promotion confirmed Reigns will appear on SmackDown next week. The upcoming edition of the blue brand will be the show's season premiere and will take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Given the occasion, one could only imagine what Roman Reigns has to say about the developments in his absence.

During Reigns' time away from WWE, Jimmy Uso has been carrying himself as The Tribal Chief. Paul Heyman also seems to have lost control of things, and it will be interesting to see how Reigns addresses these issues when he makes his return next week.

