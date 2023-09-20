Roman Reigns to not be involved in major Survivor Series feud after all? Exploring major swerve

The absence of Roman Reigns has led to several speculations. Given that he is not active on SmackDown, The Tribal Chief has been rumored to be a part of several matches and angles. One such bout he was speculated to be a part of is against Cody Rhodes at Survivor Series.

However, based on recent developments, it seems as if the match won't take place. On RAW this week, Jey Uso was again offered to join The Judgment Day. Instead of replying verbally, Jey superkicked the faction members to decline the offer.

While this led to him losing his match against Drew McIntyre, Jey was also a victim of an attack from Judgment Day. However, timely intervention from Cody Rhodes saved the former Bloodline member. Thus, considering the current storyline, it seems Rhodes is building his team to face the sinister stable.

Expand Tweet

Also, considering there are reports that suggest The American Nightmare is a priority for WWE, him leading a team at Survivor Series would only help solidify the same. This is why it won't be a surprise to see a match between Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso vs. The Bloodline & JD McDonagh.

Roman Reigns' cousin urges WWE to sign him

On SmackDown, it seems Jimmy Uso has returned to The Bloodline. While it is yet to be seen what Roman Reigns has to say about it, for now, Reigns, Sikoa, and Jimmy are back together. However, on RAW, Jey Uso finds himself against many stars who doubt his intentions.

Thus, WWE Legend Umaga's son, Zilla Fatu, believes the promotion must sign him and Jacob Fatu so that they can form a new alliance with Jey on RAW. Speaking about creating his own Bloodline, Roman Reigns' cousin said:

"So, you have Solo, Jimmy, and Roman on SmackDown. You have Jey, he's the only Bloodline member on Monday Night RAW. And you see what they're doing? Like, they're trying to make him, obviously, he's the babyface of RAW. And he's beefing with everybody in the back. You know, so it's like how could he keep himself lit and how could he just take over? So what I feel like, I feel like they need to get me and Jacob. Yeah, I feel like they need to sign me and Jacob and put us on RAW and have us form our own, like, Bloodline." [From 24:18 - 25:09]

Since leaving Booker T's Reality of Wrestling, Zilla has yet to find a promotion he can call home. If WWE decides to sign the 27-year-old, it will be interesting to see if the promotion books him to join Jey Uso or Roman Reigns.