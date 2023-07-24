Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are not the only ones battling for supremacy at SummerSlam: Fans divided over updated match card

At SummerSlam 2023, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are set to compete in a highly anticipated Tribal Combat match. Both superstars have wrestled each other on various occasions, with Jey Uso even pinning The Tribal Chief at Money in the Bank 2023, ending his impressive win streak in the company.

However, it's not just Jey and Roman engaged in battles for supremacy heading into The Biggest Party of the Summer. Recently, a Twitter user pointed out an interesting fact about the three blockbuster matches confirmed for SummerSlam. He mentioned that the current card only features rematches.

Rematches are NOT a bad thing. Rematches taking place at #SummerSlam Roman Reigns vs Jey UsoSeth Rollins vs Finn BalorCody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar Trish Stratus vs Becky LynchRematches are NOT a bad thing. pic.twitter.com/TB7CfArHMC

For those unaware, Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes are going to wrestle in a rubber match at the big event. Seth Rollins will also defend his World Heavyweight Championship in a rematch against Finn Balor.

Additionally, The Bloodline Saga began with multiple matches between Reigns and Jey Uso, making the upcoming Tribal Combat showdown another rematch between these two. Even the rumored clash between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch is a rematch from Night of Champions 2023.

Fans react to the updated match card of SummerSlam

Even though the current match card for The Biggest Party of the Summer features names like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor, fans seem to be divided after learning that they are all rematches.

Some fans believe that rematches can be boring and are expressing their concerns about the lack of fresh matchups on the card

Some of the reactions from the fans are below:

The mixed reaction of fans to the SummerSlam updated card

Despite the mixed reactions from the WWE Universe, the card for SummerSlam holds promise and intrigue. The Tribal Combat stipulation adds a unique element to the clash between Reigns and Jey, making it different from their previous encounters.

The rematch between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor is also generating interest, with fans hoping that Balor will finally capture a major title. This speculation is looming around after Dominik Mysterio's recent victory in the NXT North American Championship match. The possibility of a Damian Priest MITB cash-in adds further excitement to the match.

The rubber match between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes serves as a tiebreaker, determining the winner of their feud. Rumors of an added stipulation for their third showdown have piqued fans' curiosity.

Despite the main card featuring rematches, SummerSlam is anticipated to deliver plenty of surprises and twists, making it a show worth watching.

