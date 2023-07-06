Roman Reigns' karma may come back to bite him at MSG? Speculating end to The Tribal Court

Roman Reigns’ Tribal Court segment will most certainly be the highlight of WWE SmackDown this Friday.

The Tribal Chief will be put on trial by The Usos less than a week after his stunning pinfall loss to Jey at Money in the Bank in London.

Roman Reigns’ may not like the outcome of The Tribal Court. Since SmackDown this Friday is in Madison Square Garden, The Tribal Chief might find himself lying bloody and battered on the steel steps similar to Brock Lesnar the last time he crossed paths with Roman in MSG.

Lesnar had successfully defended the WWE Championship against Austin Theory at WWE Live Road to WrestleMania in the world’s most famous arena on March 5, 2022. A distracted Brock was taken out by Reigns who sent a brutal message to his longtime opponent.

"In the main event of Brock Lesnar's explosive WWE Championship Match at the WWE Live Event inside Madison Square Garden Saturday night, after dispatching his challenger Austin Theory, Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline emerged to take down The Beast and send a dominant message en route to The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All-Time."

The two rivals would face off in a “Winner Take All” match in the main event of WrestleMania 38. Reigns went on to pin Brock, unifying the WWE and the Universal Championships in the process. The rest was history.

What happened the last time Roman Reigns was involved in a Tribal Court segment?

The last time WWE held a Tribal Court segment, Sami Zayn was still a member of The Bloodline. The 38-year-old star was famously put on trial by The Bloodline on the historic 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW.

Paul Heyman presented the argument against The Honorary Uce. Roman ordered Solo to take out Zayn. Jey Uso came to Sami’s defense, saying he had put his body on the line for The Bloodline. Sami was found “not guilty” and was told that his final test would be waiting for him at the Royal Rumble 2023.

It remains to be seen how The Tribal Court will unfold for Roman Reigns this Friday on SmackDown.

