Roman Reigns to be kicked out of The Bloodline due to 8-time WWE Champion? Exploring the possibility 

Roman Reigns is currently the leader of one of the most dominant factions on the main roster, The Bloodline. However, The Tribal Chief could be kicked out of his stable due to an eight-time WWE Champion.

The superstar in question is The Rock. He made his WWE return on the Day 1 edition of RAW and got involved in a war of words with Jinder Mahal. The former WWE Champion then teased a potential dream match against Roman Reigns.

There are several ways the company could lay down the breadcrumbs for the rumored match between The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief. One potential direction could see Reigns being kicked out of The Bloodline, leading to a blockbuster encounter against The Rock.

The Great One could open Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso's eyes to Roman Reigns' atrocities, leading to the duo turning on the former Big Dog. Sikoa and Jimmy could align with the real Head of the Table, The Rock, kicking Reigns out of the faction.

Though these are mere speculations at this point, the odds of it coming true can't be ruled out.

WWE legend wants to see The Rock face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 instead of Cody Rhodes

Since The Rock returned to WWE last week, there have been murmurs of The Great One taking Cody Rhodes' place in a potential match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

While it will be interesting to see what transpires in the near future, wrestling veteran Mickie James is excited about the idea of The Brahma Bull facing Reigns at 'Mania instead of The American Nightmare.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, James said:

"You know, I love Cody. He’s my friend, he’s my brother, and I’m excited to see him shine. He’s freaking killing [it], but if I have the option to see, if I had the opportunity to watch Roman [Reigns] and Cody again at WrestleMania or Roman and Rock for the first time ever at WrestleMania, you best believe I’m looking for Roman and Rock. The Rock has carte blanche, in my opinion, in the wrestling business to walk out on any stage to call his shot.” [H/T - PWMania.com]

Will The Rock replace Cody Rhodes in a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

