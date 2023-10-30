Roman Reigns to lose at Crown Jewel 2023 due to 8-time champion's actions on WWE RAW? How it may be possible

Roman Reigns is set to have a huge match at Crown Jewel 2023. The Tribal Chief will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight at the upcoming premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It is possible that Reigns could lose his match at the event due to the actions of an eight-time champion on WWE RAW. The star is none other than Jimmy Uso. The Bloodline member cost Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes their tag team titles against The Judgment Day two weeks ago on the red brand.

Jey might show up during Roman Reigns versus LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023 to cost his cousin the big main event against The Megastar. At the time of the writing, Jimmy and Jey Uso haven’t been announced to work a match at the November 4th PLE.

The brothers had a physical confrontation on the October 20th episode of SmackDown. Jimmy showed up to help Solo Sikoa take care of John Cena, but was stopped in his tracks by Jey during a chaotic segment on the blue brand.

Speaking of John Cena, the 16-time World Champion will square off against Solo at Crown Jewel 2023. The duo have been battling each other week in and out, ever since Cena made his full-time return to WWE in September.

Will John Cena and Roman Reigns appear on SmackDown before Crown Jewel 2023?

WWE taped the final SmackDown before Crown Jewel 2023 this past Friday. Both John Cena and Roman Reigns worked the February 27th taping of the blue brand. Cena once again came face-to-face with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa at the taping.

Watch the clip here:

Expand Tweet

Reigns, on the other hand, had another confrontation with LA Knight. Other advertised matches and segments include Bianca Belair versus Bayley, as well as Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul’s weigh-in for their United States Championship match in Saudi Arabia.

SmackDown will air on Fox at 8pm E.T. on November 3.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here