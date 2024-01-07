Roman Reigns to lose his title to 10-time champion due to 30-year-old star and turn babyface? Exploring the possibility 

Roman Reigns could reportedly lock horns with Cody Rhodes in a rematch at WrestleMania 40 this year. However, the current poster boy of WWE could lose his title to the 10-time champion at the event due to a 30-year-old star's interference.

The star in question is Solo Sikoa. Roman Reigns honoured The Enforcer of The Bloodline a few weeks ago by naming him "The Tribal Heir." However, the creative team may swerve fans by having the loyal enforcer turn on his Tribal Chief shortly. WWE has been subtly teasing the same for quite a while now.

The Stamford-based promotion could have Cody Rhodes win the Royal Rumble to set a date against The Head of the Table at The Show of Shows in April 2024. Given The American Nightmare is being billed as the one to usurp Roman Reigns, he could go on to potentially defeat the former Big Dog, courtesy of Solo Sikoa.

The Enforcer could betray The Tribal Chief during his potential match against Rhodes, costing him his title. Following that, he could lay a brutal beatdown on Reigns, turning fans sympathetic towards The Tribal Chief in the process.

This potential angle would not only act as an apt explaintion for Reigns' loss at the event but also establish him as a babyface moving forward.

Wrestling veteran wants Roman Reigns to face Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania 40

Wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer wants WWE to book Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa for WrestleMania 40.

In an earlier interview with Busted Open Radio, the veteran said that The Enforcer is slowly getting over to the next level, and he would love to see him face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania.

"Solo's getting over next level, and don't forget, he's a brother as well, and he's just not the twin. And yes, he's the younger brother, but that's a whole other story if there is going to be [another Bloodline match]. This is Game of Thrones type of stuff, and if there's going to be an heir apparent, would I love to see it be Jimmy or Jey? Yes. But I think that heir apparent is Solo, and that could be at WrestleMania," he said.

Solo could then be built up to another main event calibre talent and open up numerous new amd unseen match-ups with the talent available in WWE.

