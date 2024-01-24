Roman Reigns to lose his title to 10-time WWE Champion and exit The Bloodline? Exploring the possibility 

Following the contract signing segment on SmackDown last week, it's now official that Roman Reigns will defend his title in a Fatal Four-Way match against AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight at Royal Rumble 2024. However, The Tribal Chief may lose his title to a 10-time WWE Champion at the event.

The superstar in question is Randy Orton. As Reigns will defend his gold against three other superstars at the event, the odds are massively stacked against him.

Given the nature of the showdown, Reigns could lose his title without even being pinned. Hence, the odds of The Head of the Table dropping his title at the event can't be ruled out.

The company might swerve fans by having The Viper dethrone Reigns at Royal Rumble and complete his revenge. If it happens, Reigns could shockingly exit The Bloodline.

The Tribal Chief could blame Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso for his loss before betraying them. Reigns could lay waste to the trio, resulting in The Bloodline's implosion.

Veteran journalist shares his thoughts on who could dethrone Roman Reigns

In an earlier interview, Hall of Famer journalist Bill Apter revealed who he thinks can usurp Roman Reigns in WWE.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter said the company could have Randy Orton defeat Reigns for his title if he becomes a top contender following his comeback.

"Out of nowhere, there could be an RKO out of nowhere to defeat Reigns. Maybe he is the guy. People have got him kind of on the mind only when people like us talk about him, but what about a return of the RKO out of nowhere, and he just happens to become, somehow, the top contender? It might not be WrestleMania, but he becomes the top contender, and he is the guy to dethrone Roman Reigns because I don't see anyone on the roster right now," he said.

While Orton has certainly become a top contender following his return, it remains to be seen if he is indeed the guy to dethrone Reigns.

Do you think Randy Orton will dethrone Roman Reigns? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.