Roman Reigns to lose his title to 20-time champion due to a former champion returning after 3 years? Exploring the possibility 

Roman Reigns made his spectacular return on the previous episode of WWE SmackDown. The Tribal Chief, however, was confronted by Randy Orton. It is rumored that The Viper is next in line to challenge Reigns for his title.

The duo's high-profile clash is likely to happen at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event. If that is indeed the case, Roman Reigns may lose his title to The Apex Predator due to a former champion's interference.

The superstar in question is none other than Rikishi. As you may know, the wrestling veteran has been teasing his involvement in The Bloodline story for months. The Hall of Famer was recently asked about his potential WWE return in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda. However, he refused to spill the beans.

Nonetheless, the company could surprise fans by having Rikishi return at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 to cost Roman Reigns his title. The former Tag Team Champion could put an end to The Tribal Chief's atrocities by helping The Viper prevail over Reigns, much to the delight of WWE fans.

Rikishi's last WWE appearance came in 2020 when he was in attendance for The Undertaker's retirement ceremony at Survivor Series. This potential angle could see him return after more than three years to get involved in The Bloodline program.

Rikishi shares his thoughts on Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline

Rikishi recently shared his honest opinion of The Bloodline. Speaking on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge, the veteran revealed that he is proud of all three of his sons and Roman Reigns.

"Jimmy is laid back. I'd say Jey is kind of the one that's in your face. Solo is kind of what he is today, the silent killer. I’m proud of all three of them, including Roman Reigns, to be able to be out there and represent the family today. I think the whole world acknowledges Reigns. I am proud of Joe, Sika Joe Anoa'i. I think Roman is doing one hell of a job carrying the ball for the company for numerous years. I mean, it's not easy to be The Guy. I mean, there's so much responsibility behind the curtains and he's doing a good job. I just hope and I pray that he continues his strength and continues to take care of himself and get some rest," he said.

Do you want Rikishi to return and cost Reigns his title? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.