Roman Reigns to lose his title to 43-year-old WWE legend due to 8-time champion? Exploring the possibility 

Roman Reigns has had a dominant WWE roster for the past three years, and 2023 was no different. However, The Tribal Chief may lose his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to a 43-year-old legend at Royal Rumble next year.

The superstar in question is none other than Randy Orton. For those unaware, The Legend Killer is reportedly set to clash with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Championship at the upcoming premium live event at Tropicana Field in Florida.

If that is indeed the case, The Tribal Chief may drop his title to Orton due to Jimmy Uso. As you may know, Reigns recently declared Solo Sikoa as The Tribal Heir of The Bloodline. However, The Tribal Chief's decision may not go down well with Jimmy Uso.

The eight-time champion could hit back at Reigns by betraying him at the Rumble. The company could have Jimmy Uso make his presence felt during Roman Reigns' potential match against Randy Orton to cost him his gold.

However, it's important to note that these are mere speculations, and we will have to wait for the 2024 Royal Rumble to see how things unfold.

Wrestling veteran believes Randy Orton will lose to Roman Reigns

While several WWE fans believe Randy Orton is the one to finally defeat Roman Reigns and capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan is of a different opinion.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, the veteran said that The Apex Predator will likely succumb to a defeat in his potential match against Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble.

[I'm pretty sure they're doing something with him and Randy. I think it's gonna be something hot on Friday night and then people are gonna forget about (Reigns') absence and they're gonna be all in on Roman and Randy. And you're gonna have the haters being like, 'Oh, well, Randy is gonna lose.'] He will," he said.

However, Matt Morgan admitted that the high-profile clash between the duo could be entertaining if The Legend Killer maintains his current energy.

"I swear I thought we have. Have we never seen him versus Roman yet? [Only once at SummerSlam before Roman was Roman.] We'll see what it does. We'll see. If Randy is keeping the kinda energy he's having right now – because he's completely plugged in – you can't miss it, obviously, because he's usually not like that. So, if he's this Randy, it could be entertaining."

Do you want Randy Orton to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.