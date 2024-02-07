Roman Reigns to lose his title to 5-time Tag Team Champion BEFORE WrestleMania 40 and turn face? Potential explored 

Roman Reigns could lose his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to a five-time Tag Team Champion before WrestleMania 40 in a shocking turn of events.

The superstar in question is The Rock. The Brahma Bull made a surprising return on last Friday to tease a showdown against Roman Reigns. While rumor has it that the high-profile match between the two stalwarts could happen at WrestleMania 40, WWE may throw a curveball at fans by booking the match at Elimination Chamber 2024.

As fans must be aware, numerous high-profile names of the company, such as CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and Gunther, will miss Elimination Chamber 2024, which is scheduled for February 24. With this being a stadium show, the lack of star power may force WWE to book Roman's rumored match against The Rock at the Chamber to save the upcoming international event from being a dud.

If that is indeed the case, Roman Reigns may drop his title to The Rock due to a massive betrayal. The creative team could have Solo Sikoa turn on Roman Reigns to cost him his title in a potential match against The Rock at the event.

After potentially dropping his title to The Rock at Elimination Chamber, Roman could turn face to feud with Solo Sikoa, while The Rock could defend against Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows.

However, it's important to note that these are mere speculations, and fans will have to wait to see how things unfold.

Wrestling veteran questions Cody Rhodes' decision to not challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

WWE veteran Bully Ray recently questioned Cody Rhodes' decision to give up his WrestleMania 40 spot for The Rock.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Busted Open podcast, the veteran asked The American Nightmare to explain the reasoning behind his decision to not challenge Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

"Somebody has to tell me why. Cody has to tell me why he stepped aside. Why? You won the Royal Rumble! Why did you step aside? You have the chance to become the World Heavyweight Champion. Why did you step aside? Tell me."

Expand Tweet

In the meantime, fans will have to wait and see what plans WWE has for Rhodes on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

Do you want Reigns to face The Rock at Elimination Chamber? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE