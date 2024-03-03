Roman Reigns to lose his title and turn babyface due to 2-time Intercontinental Champion? Exploring the possibility 

Roman Reigns is slated to defend his coveted title against Cody Rhodes on the second night of WrestleMania 40. However, The Head of the Table may lose his title and turn babyface due to a two-time Intercontinental Champion.

The superstar in question is real-life Bloodline member The Rock. While The People's Champion turned heel to join forces with Reigns, there have been murmurs of him betraying The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40. Fans are convinced that the Hollywood icon is going to double-cross Reigns at The Show of Shows.

The creative team could have The Megastar betray Reigns, costing him the WWE Title in the process. Following that, The Rock could team up with the rest of The Bloodline members to lay a brutal beatdown on The Tribal Chief.

This potential angle would not only turn fans sympathetic towards Roman Reigns but also lay down the foundations for an epic dream clash between the two real-life Bloodline members.

However, one should note that these are nothing but speculations at this point in time, and we will have to wait and see how things unfold at The Show of Shows.

A former WWE champion is convinced that The Rock will betray Roman Reigns

Former 24/7 Champion Peter Rosenberg is of the opinion that The Rock is going to turn on The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Speaking on his Cheap Heat podcast, Peter said that Reigns cutting The Rock on the latest episode of SmackDown has planted the seeds for a major betrayal at WrestleMania 40:

"[Roman cutting Rock was key.] Agree, Rob. Big-time key. That was needed. That was needed for the story. And it plants the seed. And I love the idea of The Rock turning on Roman. And that really set up that idea that The Rock now could be angry, he can't believe he was cut off that way, and at some point, we will now see The Rock turn on Roman," he said.

If The Brahma Bull does betray Reigns, it will surely set up a massive mouthwatering clash between the two stalwarts. Will the betrayal happen? Only time will tell.

Do you want Roman Reigns to turn face again? Sound off in the comments section.