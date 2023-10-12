Roman Reigns to lose his title to a Women's Grand Slam Champion in a surprising twist? Exploring the possibility 

WWE fans have been speculating about the potential name to dethrone Roman Reigns and capture his title for quite some time now. However, could a female WWE star do the unthinkable and end Roman's dominant reign?

The superstar in question is none other than the fifth Women's Grand Slam Champion and the current Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley. For those unaware, The Eradicator of The Judgment Day took a shot at The Tribal Chief on WWE SmackDown before Fastlane 2023 by asking Paul Heyman to acknowledge her.

Ripley then took to Twitter to mock The Tribal Chief for supposedly not having a Peacock account for watching Fastlane. Given the recent turn of events, fans have been speculating about Mami potentially being the one to usurp Roman Reigns in the Stamford-based promotion. However, it seems highly unlikely.

Rhea Ripley has physically bested several male superstars in the company. However, the current Women's World Champion prevailing over Reigns in a potential match seems a bit too far-fetched. While you can never say never when it comes to WWE, Ripley ending The Tribal Chief's reign is definitely unlikely.

Rhea Ripley believes one of her stablemates could dethrone Roman Reigns

While fans have been speculating about Rhea Ripley potentially dethroning Roman Reigns, the current Women's World Champion believes one of her stablemates, Damian Priest, could be the one to usurp The Tribal Chief.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, The Judgment Day member praised The Archer of Infamy before stating that he is ready to take The Tribal Chief's spot in WWE. Ripley said:

“I think he’s ready to take Roman's spot. Damian [Priest] is ready for anything. I’ve known this man pretty much the entire time that I’ve been in NXT. I came to the main roster at the same time as him. We did our initiation together. I know what he’s capable of, and I think that the sky’s the limit. If he wants to get whatever gold he wants, I think he can do it."

Who will be the one to capture Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title from him? Do you think Damian Priest stands a chance against The Tribal Chief? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

