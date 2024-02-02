Roman Reigns to lose his title to WWE legend due to 17-time champion at Elimination Chamber 2024? Potential swerve explored 

While Roman Reigns managed to defy the odds to successfully retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against three high-profile names at the 2024 Royal Rumble, that may not be the case at the Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event. Reigns could drop his coveted gold to WWE legend Randy Orton due to a 17-time champion.

The superstar in question is The Rock. While Roman Reigns was not originally in WWE's plans for the Elimination Chamber 2024, a recent turn of events may force the Stamford-based company to alter those plans.

Given CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and Gunther are likely sidelined from the upcoming premium live event due to different reasons, the former Big Dog could be made to feature in a match at the upcoming event in Perth, Australia.

One potential name who could get another shot at Roman Reigns for the title could be Randy Orton, given The Viper was on the verge of pinning The Tribal Chief at the 2024 Royal Rumble. If that does happen, the Head of the Table could drop his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to The Legend Killer courtesy of interference from The Rock.

The Brahma Bull is rumored to feud with The Tribal Chief shortly. Hence, the Stamford-based company may treat fans by having him return at the Elimination Chamber 2024 to cost Reigns his coveted title against Orton.

This potential angle could then lead to a dream WrestleMania match between the real-life Bloodline members in April. Meanwhile, the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match winner, Cody Rhodes, could challenge Seth Rollins or Randy Orton at WrestleMania 40.

Wrestling legend picks The Rock over Cody Rhodes to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

Wrestling legend Mickie James recently picked The Rock to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 instead of Cody Rhodes.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, former WWE Superstar praised Rhodes for his recent work. However, James stated that she would love to see The People's Champion take on his real-life cousin at WrestleMania 40 rather than a rematch between Cody and Reigns.

"You know, I love Cody [Rhodes], he's my friend, he's my brother, and I'm excited to see him shine. He's freaking killing [it], but if I'm going to — if I have the option to see, if I had the opportunity to watch Roman [Reigns] and Cody again at WrestleMania or Roman and Rock for the first time ever at WrestleMania, you best believe I'm looking for Roman and Rock. The Rock has carte blanche, in my opinion, in the wrestling business to walk out on any stage to call his shot," Mickie James said.

Who will be the one to challenge The Tribal Chief for his coveted gold at WrestleMania 40? Only time will tell.

