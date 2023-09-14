Roman Reigns to lose his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to a 20-year veteran? Hint: It's not Cody Rhodes or Jey Uso

Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for over 1100 days now. Many expected Cody Rhodes or Jey Uso to dethrone Reigns, but it didn't happen. The Tribal Chief prevailed over The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 39 before defeating his former Right Hand Man at SummerSlam 2023.

With both Cody and Jey failing to usurp Roman Reigns, fans have been speculating about potential names who could do the unthinkable and defeat The Head of the Table.

WWE may have dropped a subtle hint regarding the same recently. For those unaware, the company has internally listed LA Knight as the top babyface on the SmackDown brand. Given that, Knight could be the one to challenge Roman Reigns next. If true, the former Million Dollar Champion could end The Bloodline leader's dominant title run.

Knight made his pro wrestling debut in 2003 and has worked his way through to become one of the top names in the Stamford-based company. Besides being a phenomenal in-ring performer, the 20-year veteran is one of the best promo artists in the company. Given his recent work and popularity, WWE could finally award him a world championship run.

Wrestling veteran feels Cody Rhodes is still the guy to dethrone Roman Reigns

LA Knight's meteoric rise has led many to believe that he could be the one to defeat Roman Reigns and become the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno doesn't think so.

On a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the veteran was asked whether Knight could win the Royal Rumble match next year before dethroning Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Answering the fan's question, he acknowledged The Megastar's recent rise before mentioning that Cody Rhodes was still the guy to beat The Tribal Chief.

"I don't know. (...) The fans are kind of when a babyface is getting over, the fans are kind of trying to let you know, 'Hey, keep pushing this guy higher,' you know, because they cheer louder each time he comes out. You've literally seen that with LA Knight. We've seen that with Cody Rhodes. But is his pop as big as Cody's right now? And I would say no, right? So, Cody, to me, is still the guy right now because his pops are ridiculous. I still can't figure that out. It's like, why is he getting these unbelievable monster pops, you know? But LA Knight is getting there."

Roman Reigns is currently on a hiatus and isn't scheduled for the company's next premium live event, Fastlane 2023. It will be interesting to see when he returns.

