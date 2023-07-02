Roman Reigns to lose his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to a former champion at SummerSlam 2023? Exploring the possibility 

Roman Reigns has been a force to reckon with as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief has established himself as one of the greatest world champions ever during his iconic run. However, he could lose his title to Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023.

As you may know, Reigns and Solo Sikoa clashed with The Usos in a grueling encounter at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. However, things didn't turn out well for The Tribal Chief and The Enforcer as they succumbed to a loss in The Bloodline Civil War.

Jey Uso delivered a big Uso Splash during the match's closing moments to pin The Head of the Table. With that, Reigns' pinless streak ended last night at Money in the Bank. Given how things unfolded, a potential match between Main Event Jey and The Tribal Chief seems likely for SummerSlam 2023.

If that is indeed the case, then Jey could be the one to finally dethrone The Tribal Chief. The 37-year-old star has all the attributes to take down his real-life cousin. The former Undisputed Tag Team Champion proved last night that the "God Mode" Roman Reigns isn't invincible, and it wouldn't be surprising if he ends Roman's reign this summer.

Jey defeating the Tribal Chief would not only skyrocket his career to new heights but also provide a fitting end to The Bloodline saga.

Wrestling veteran doesn't want one of The Usos to currently dethrone Roman Reigns

While the WWE Universe has been gunning for Jey Uso to defeat Roman Reigns and capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell is against the idea of one of The Usos dethroning The Tribal Chief soon.

On a recent edition of Smack Talk, Mantell explained his viewpoint about The Bloodline saga's future trajectory:

"I think if he drops it [world title] to one of The Usos now, it would be way too soon. They will lose a lot of ratings and a lot of house money. I think they are going to drag this out because it's still very enjoyable. It's not old; they keep it fresh, they keep it new. That's the secret of their success because we're all guessing, and the fans are guessing, but we're guessing in a good way because it's good stuff!"

You can check out the entire episode below:

Who do you think should dethrone The Head of the Table as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

You can also check out: Four potential directions for Roman Reigns following WWE Money in the Bank 2023. Click here.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes